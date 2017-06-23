Christie's push for opioid cash from insurer hits roadblock

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's months-long effort to tap into reserves of the state's biggest health insurer to finance opioid addiction treatment is being met with resistance from Democratic lawmakers and has become a stumbling block in budget talks ahead of next Friday's deadline.
Christie proposed using $300 million of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's $3 billion surplus to pay for opiate addiction treatment as part of his budget address to the Legislature in late February and has lobbied publicly for the idea, which the nonprofit insurer adamantly opposes. The plan has also drawn criticism from some right-leaning groups, including the conservative Americans for Prosperity.
Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto seemed to close the door on the idea on Thursday, saying that his caucus wouldn't support the "bad bill" and won't consider any other proposals ahead of the budget deadline.
He added that he is willing to consider legislation affecting other nonprofits, but not just Horizon. "Negotiations are give and take and there are certain things that are just not part of it," Prieto said.
Christie's proposal is part of his efforts in his final year in office to address the state's opioid epidemic, including leading a commission for President Donald Trump on the issue, but they have also become closely tied to the state budget negotiations. The Horizon change and another Christie plan to dedicate lottery revenue to the state's woefully underfunded public workers' pensions has become tied together with the budget and Democrats' changes to school funding.
Meanwhile, Senate President Steve Sweeney and fellow Democratic state Sen. Joe Vitale are working on legislation that would deliver on some of Christie's aims but wouldn't result in ratepayer increases, which has been the biggest stumbling block for Horizon.
"The one thing we all agree on is protecting the ratepayers," Sweeney said. "We are not gonna do anything that's gonna risk ratepayers having increased fees."
Christie's push to get some money from Horizon included a news conference on Wednesday to spotlight $16 million in citations against Horizon over its Medicaid contract compliance with the state, which the governor says predates his effort to use their surplus. He said the citations show that his proposal, which also includes adding board members and requiring the insurer to post information online, is needed.
The governor did not share the citations, and an attempt to obtain the documents through an Open Public Records Act request resulted in a response that said contractual obligations prevented the release of the documents but that the administration was reaching out to Horizon to try to release them.
Horizon spokesman Kevin McArdle said the insurer is not agreeing to release the violation, but he declined to specify why.
Horizon said it was "blindsided" by the governor's criticism and suggested that his noting the citations publicly amounted to retaliation for opposing his plan.
"I've never seen a governor go out there and announce fines. It's out of the ordinary," Prieto said, pointing to the news conference when he was asked why he opposed the proposal.
The governor's push comes as his proposed roughly $35.5 billion budget is being considered by lawmakers, who must enact a balanced spending plan by July 1.
Vetoing the bill could risk a government shutdown, something Christie said he was confident would not occur.
Prieto and other lawmakers said Thursday the governor has agreed to an education spending overhaul put forward by Prieto and Sweeney, but with some "tweaks," according to the speaker. He declined to specify.
