Video: Road rage incident involving motorcycle sets off chain of wrecks

A Southern California road rage incident was caught on video, which has gone viral.
On Interstate 14 in Santa Clarita in Southern California early Wednesday, a motorcyclist apparently kicked at another vehicle, setting off a chain reaction wreck, a witness said.It all began, according to a witness, when the driver of a Nissan tried to get out of the carpool lane and veered into the motorcyclist. Two two men, apparently, began yelling at each other.
At some point, the motorcyclist began kicking at the Nissan, which eventually veered off the road and crashed into a median. It then veered back into the lanes, where it was struck by an SUV, which began to roll.
The motorcyclist left the scene. The California Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses, according to officer Josh Greengard
