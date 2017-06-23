More Videos

  • Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

    Chris Traber was driving on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated. Police are investigating.

Chris Traber was driving on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated. Police are investigating. Chris Traber Storyful
Chris Traber was driving on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated. Police are investigating. Chris Traber Storyful

News

Video: Road rage incident involving motorcycle sets off chain of wrecks

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

June 23, 2017 8:05 AM

A Southern California road rage incident was caught on video, which has gone viral.

On Interstate 14 in Santa Clarita in Southern California early Wednesday, a motorcyclist apparently kicked at another vehicle, setting off a chain reaction wreck, a witness said.It all began, according to a witness, when the driver of a Nissan tried to get out of the carpool lane and veered into the motorcyclist. Two two men, apparently, began yelling at each other.

At some point, the motorcyclist began kicking at the Nissan, which eventually veered off the road and crashed into a median. It then veered back into the lanes, where it was struck by an SUV, which began to roll.

The motorcyclist left the scene. The California Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses, according to officer Josh Greengard

