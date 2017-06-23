USA Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on sex assault charges

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. The longtime sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics has been ordered to stand trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted six young gymnasts while they sought treatment for injuries. Judge Donald Allen Jr. made his decision Friday, June 23 in Mason, Mich., after hearing testimony from the gymnasts and watching a police interview of the doctor. Lansing State Journal via AP Robert Killips