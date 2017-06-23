Defendant killed wife, 2 kids with a baseball bat, authorities say

Oscar Espinoza killed his wife, son and stepson with a baseball bat, authorities say.

The information is included in a criminal complaint against Espinoza, 28, charging him with three counts of murder.

twitter email Family and Neighbors React to Deaths of Modesto Mother and Her Two Sons. Family and neighbors speak about deaths of Modesto mother and her two sons in the triple homicide at the 1600 block of Bay Meadows Drive in Modesto. (June 18, John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com) John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Espinoza also faces enhancement charges alleging he acted with premeditation in the deaths of Tiffany Espinoza, 30; stepson Spencer Giese, 9; and son Edward Espinoza, 4.

Espinoza is set to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Stanislaus County Superior Court.

The victims were found dead after officers responded at about 7 p.m. Saturday to the family’s home in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows Drive. It is two blocks north of Briggsmore Avenue and one block east of Carver Road.

The attack happened late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, based on evidence at the scene, police said.

