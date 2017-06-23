More Videos

  • Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate

    If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine in Southern California.

If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine in Southern California.
. CalTrans
An anonymous donor gave an additional $25,000 to increase the reward to $75,000 for information on the killings of Bill and Lena Chapman, who were slain Oct. 1, 2006. The new sign went up Sept. 25, 2017.

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Dozens celebrate Merced Pride over the weekend

Dozens of people celebrated Merced Pride on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017 at Applegate Park. Sunday festivities included a drag show, raffles, music, vendors and informational booths. Merced Pride events kicked off on Friday with a mixture at 510 Bistro on Main Street and the showing of documentary Raising Zoey, that chronicles the life of a transgender teen. This was the second year the Merced LGBTQ Alliance organized a pride event and organizers said the aimed to shed light on LGBTQ issues in Merced County, especially for LGBTQ youth. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Fundraiser in fallen Merced officer's name continues

An organizer talks about the annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the Rancho Del Ray Golf Club in Atwater. The friendly tournament is an annual fundraising outing organized by law enforcement and justice officials in honor of Stephan Gray, a gang unit officer with the Merced Police Department who was killed in the line of duty April 15, 2004. More than 100 golfers teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday. After playing the course, the golfers, which included first responders, court officials and sponsor business and organization representatives, were treated to a lunch as scores were tallied. Money raised from the event are split between different charities and scholarships.

Fire guts Merced apartment, displaces family

Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin talks about an apartment fire that gutted an apartment in the 100 block of East 11th Street Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced. Franklin said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday, but officials think it was accidental. Franklin said investigators were looking at electrical sources, but he couldn't confirm the cause.

Fire guts Merced apartment

A fire destroyed the inside of an apartment unit in the 100 block of East 11th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced. No one was injured, firefighters said.

Here's why people came to the Merced comic con.

A cosplayer at the California Republic Comic Con Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced talks about why she dressed up and why the comic con is an important event. Check out more photos of the event at http://www.mercedsunstar.com/news/article173781681.html.