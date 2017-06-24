News

June 24, 2017 6:22 AM

Judge sides with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, dismisses suit

The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A judge has ruled in favor of one of the nation's largest suppliers of HIV and AIDS medical care, clearing the company of wrongdoing in an alleged $20 million scam to bilk the federal government.

According to a federal lawsuit in 2014, three former managers of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation said the company paid employees and patients kickbacks for patient referrals. Employees were paid $100 for referring patients with positive tests to its clinics and pharmacies.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams ruled in a decision unsealed this week that bonus payments made by the foundation to coordinators who directed patients to AIDS Healthcare were not subject to a 1972 law aimed at stopping unethical referrals because they fall under the statute's employee safe harbor provision.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Applegate exit opens in Atwater

Applegate exit opens in Atwater 0:34

Applegate exit opens in Atwater
How to be safe with fireworks this year 1:27

How to be safe with fireworks this year
This peaceful Yosemite creek offers small, quiet wonder next to massive Half Dome and roaring falls 0:34

This peaceful Yosemite creek offers small, quiet wonder next to massive Half Dome and roaring falls

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos