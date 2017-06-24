Rocks again clogged road to Yosemite, but cleanup is complete

Rockfall along El Portal Road, the continuation of Highway 140, forced a one-lane traffic control heading toward Yosemite National Park on Saturday morning.
Vehicles were backed up for a couple of miles from the park entrance as the cleanup was undertaken.
The rockfall zone was cleared of debris and normal traffic patterns restored about 9 p.m., Park Public Affairs Officer Jamie Richards said.
A slide a week ago left the road closed for the better part of six days, with cleanup finally completed last Saturday. About 4,000 tons fell in that slide.
Meanwhile, the eastern entrance to the park via Tioga Road (Highway 120) remains closed because of the lingering effects of snowmelt.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
Comments