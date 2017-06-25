NH worker complains of exposure to asbestos, mercury

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaint claims workers may have been exposed to mercury and asbestos at Eversource's Schiller Station.
A June 12 letter indicates a Manafort Brothers Inc. employee complained that workers were not adequately protected while removing hazardous material. The Portsmouth Herald (http://bit.ly/2sNmZSO) reports that hospital testing indicates the worker had elevated mercury levels in his body.
Eversource told the newspaper in a statement that it has stopped work at the site and won't resume until "any and all issues are fully addressed."
Eversource says Manafort Brothers was hired to dismantle and removed retired equipment, which is related to Eversource's sale of generation facilities.
