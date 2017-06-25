News

June 25, 2017 9:06 PM

New Hampshire discusses insurance provider networks

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire Insurance Department is releasing new information about companies that intend to offer medical and dental plans in 2018 even as Congress considers the latest plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Three companies have applied to offer individual plans in New Hampshire: Ambetter from New Hampshire Healthy Families, Anthem and Harvard Pilgrim. Minuteman Health had applied as well but last week said it is closing and hopes to reopen as a new for-profit insurer.

Two companies — Anthem and Delta Dental — plan to offer dental insurance.

The Insurance Department is hosting two informational sessions this week, on Monday and Wednesday, to discuss the provider networks likely to be available through the plans. Rate information won't be released until November.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Five things that can help save your teen driver's life

Five things that can help save your teen driver's life 2:01

Five things that can help save your teen driver's life
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church 3:55

12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos