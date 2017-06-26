Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, left, arrives to federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman in New York, Monday, June 26, 2017. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low.
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, left, arrives to federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman in New York, Monday, June 26, 2017. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. Seth Wenig AP Photo

June 26, 2017 8:03 AM

The Latest: Trial begins for 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli

NEW YORK

The Latest on jury selection at the trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli (all times local):

11 a.m.

A trial has begun for a former pharmaceutical company CEO who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent.

Before jury selection started Monday at his securities fraud trial, Martin Shkreli (SHKREHL'-ee) hadn't stopped preening for cameras and trolling on social media. Legal experts say the behavior has upended conventional wisdom about avoiding negative pretrial publicity.

His lawyer claimed last year the 34-year-old Shkreli had agreed to lay low until his case was resolved. But since then, he's gone online to call members of Congress "imbeciles" and mock a freelance journalist in a way that got him kicked off of Twitter.

Shkreli told The Associated Press that he's "excited" about the trial.

Opening statements could begin as early as Tuesday.

___

12:30 a.m.

A former pharmaceutical company CEO who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent just can't keep quiet.

Even with his securities fraud trial set to begin with jury selection on Monday, Martin Shkreli (SHKREHL'-ee) hasn't stopped preening for cameras and trolling on social media. Legal experts say the behavior has upended conventional wisdom about avoiding negative pretrial publicity.

His lawyer claimed last year the 34-year-old Shkreli had agreed to lay low until his case was resolved. But since then, he's gone online to call members of Congress "imbeciles" and mock a freelance journalist in a way that got him kicked off of Twitter.

Shkreli told The Associated Press that he's "excited" about the trial.

