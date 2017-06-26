Merced County teenager killed in crash on Henry Miller Road

A 19-year-old Los Banos woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash outside Volta in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The woman’s name was not released as deputies from the Merced County Coroner’s Office were working to notify her family.
According to the CHP, the woman was heading east on Henry Miller Road, just east of Cherokee Road at an unknown speed when she lost control of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving and ran off the roadway. The pickup truck rolled over into a dirt field south of the road.
Investigators said the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
She was pulled from the vehicle by Calfire-Merced County firefighters but died at the scene, CHP officers said in a brief news release.
The cause of the crash remained unclear Monday morning.
Officers said she was alone in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.
The death marked the second fatal crash over the weekend in Merced County involving Los Banos residents. A 22-year-old Los Banos man died Saturday when his sedan slammed into the back of a big-rig truck on Highway 152. His name also has not been released.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments