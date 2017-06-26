News

June 26, 2017 5:53 PM

No charges filed in police shooting of mentally ill man

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Investigators have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police killing of a mentally ill, knife-wielding black man last week by officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa police homicide Sgt. Dave Walker tells the Tulsa World about the findings Monday from the internal investigation of the June 9 shooting of Jason Barre. Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will review the findings next and decide if it concurs.

Barre already was known to police as having a mental illness. When he walked down a street wielding two butcher knives on June 9, two sheriff's deputies and a police officer gave him room until he approached a convenience store. After a stun gun failed to stop Barre, the deputies and officer shot him.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment 0:51

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment
CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River 2:38

CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River
Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:17

Best practices for preventing fires at home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos