June 26, 2017

Gov. Cuomo launches voter registration effort

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a new voter registration campaign in an attempt to get more New Yorkers out to the polls in next year's congressional elections.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says it's more important than ever for citizens to get involved as congressional Republicans propose health care overhauls that could leave them without access to care.

The campaign announced Sunday by the state's Democratic Party will include voter outreach campaigns in congressional districts now represented by Republicans.

Cuomo says the current Senate GOP health care bill would strip coverage from 3 million New Yorkers. He says the bill also would have a devastating effect on funding for addiction treatment and recovery.

