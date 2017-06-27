Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I did it for nothing'

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Denver Simmons. South Carolina inmate Simmons said he and another convicted murderer Jacob Philip strangled four fellow prisoners in a bid to get the death penalty. Simmons told The Associated Press in a series of telephone calls that he and Philip plotted the April 7 killings at Kirkland Correctional Institution for months. Both men were sentenced to life without parole for double murderers. South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)