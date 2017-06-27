With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer

CalFire says look for the State Fire Marshal's Safe and Sane Fireworks seal for approved fireworks. Then, check your local ordinance before you buy to make sure fireworks are allowed in your community. And be safe.
A 12-year-old Mormon girl named Savannah came out as a lesbian to her church in Utah on May 7. “I do believe he [God] made me this way on purpose. No part of me is a mistake," she said to her church congregation.
If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine in Southern California.
Kings County officials said a small breach in a levee at Grangeville happened Thursday afternoon. The river is high in part due to water releases from Pine Flat Dam that were ratcheted up Thursday to prevent the reservoir from overtopping the dam. No homes were threatened.