Carrying a sawed-off shotgun on a BMX and stopped for unsafe riding

Unsafe bike riding caused an alleged gang member to be arrested for carrying a sawed-off shotgun in southeast Fresno, police reported.
Daniel Lee Jones, 35, a Mohammad gang associate, was taken into custody Monday evening about 7 p.m. after officers spotted him dart in front of a car on his BMX bike at Chestnut Avenue and Dwight Way, a spokesman said.
Officers found he was wanted on a weapons charge and a search of his backpack yielded a cut-down Remington 870 12 gauge with shells in the ammunition tube. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
