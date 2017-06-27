Police recovered this sawed-off Remington 870 from an alleged gang member Monday evening.
June 27, 2017 7:17 AM

Carrying a sawed-off shotgun on a BMX and stopped for unsafe riding

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Unsafe bike riding caused an alleged gang member to be arrested for carrying a sawed-off shotgun in southeast Fresno, police reported.

Daniel Lee Jones, 35, a Mohammad gang associate, was taken into custody Monday evening about 7 p.m. after officers spotted him dart in front of a car on his BMX bike at Chestnut Avenue and Dwight Way, a spokesman said.

Officers found he was wanted on a weapons charge and a search of his backpack yielded a cut-down Remington 870 12 gauge with shells in the ammunition tube. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

