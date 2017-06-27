The Latest: Pennsylvania health company restoring network

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo of A.P. Moller-Maersk containers on a ship in the Panama Canal. Hackers Tuesday June 27, 2017 caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard. Russia’s Rosneft energy company also reported falling victim to hacking, as did shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk, which said every branch of its business was affected. Polfoto via AP,file Thomas Borberg