Alaska, prodded by suit, enacting new abortion regulations

The state of Alaska is enacting new regulations for abortions following a lawsuit by abortion-rights advocates.
Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands sued the state, arguing that existing regulations restrict access to second-trimester abortions.
The new regulations, adopted by the state medical board, take effect July 19.
They repeal a requirement that a doctor consult with another doctor before performing an abortion after the 12th week of gestation.
Also from the time a doctor determines a fetus is viable, abortions may only be performed at hospitals with a neonatal intensive care unit. This will replace a requirement that an operating room staffed for "major surgery" be available for abortions after the first trimester.
Katie Rogers, a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman, says the organization had no immediate comment.
