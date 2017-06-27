Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse

An Ohio trooper runs and jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse said it took off after it was frightened by a loud noise.
Wooster Police Department
Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

Victims' family attends arraignment for Modesto man accused of killing wife and her two sons Monday afternoon (06-26-17) in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee

How to be safe with fireworks this year

State and local officials are cracking down on illegal fireworks this year – including sales on Craigslist. Even “safe and sane” fireworks are banned in some area communities.

