FILE – In this April 19, 2017, file photo, the Rev. Rowland Foster, center, shakes hands with defense attorney Chris Ferro, right, before a court hearing in Bernville, Pa. Foster, the pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia. Foster is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial.
FILE – In this April 19, 2017, file photo, the Rev. Rowland Foster, center, shakes hands with defense attorney Chris Ferro, right, before a court hearing in Bernville, Pa. Foster, the pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia. Foster is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. Mark Scolforo, File AP Photo
FILE – In this April 19, 2017, file photo, the Rev. Rowland Foster, center, shakes hands with defense attorney Chris Ferro, right, before a court hearing in Bernville, Pa. Foster, the pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia. Foster is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. Mark Scolforo, File AP Photo

News

June 28, 2017 6:09 PM

Pastor to face trial in granddaughter's faith healing death

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
WERNERSVILLE, Pa.

The pastor of a fundamentalist congregation that eschews modern medicine will stand trial on a charge he should have alerted authorities when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of pneumonia last year, a judge ruled Wednesday.

District Judge Ann Young said prosecutors put on enough evidence to send the case against Rowland Foster to the Berks County Courthouse for trial, reversing another judge's decision in April to throw out the charge of failure to properly report suspected child abuse.

Young called the death of Ella Foster "tragic, sad, beyond belief" and told Rowland Foster she was not questioning his religious beliefs.

Her decision came after watching a video of state police questioning the Foster, 72, but she said an important part of her decision was testimony at the previous preliminary hearing by Dr. Neil Hoffman, a forensic pathologist.

Hoffman did not testify Wednesday, but Young drew from the transcript of the earlier hearing in which he said Ella's condition would have been easily treatable and if she had been treated she almost certainly would have survived.

Young called Hoffman's testimony "clear, convincing and compelling."

Foster, of Lebanon, ignored questions as he left the hearing, but his defense attorney, Chris Ferro, said prosecutors will have difficulty getting a conviction at trial, which will require a more stringent level of proof than was needed before Young.

"I think the commonwealth is going to be unable to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt," Ferro said.

Prosecutor Jonathan Kurland argued to the judge that Ella had been subjected to child abuse and that her grandfather, as a pastor, was required by law to report suspected abuse and willfully failed to do so.

"Dr. Hoffman testified (that) in the morning before she died it would have been apparent to a reasonable person that Ella was in need of medical care and medical intervention," Kurland said.

He said Foster's comment to a detective that he has never been to a doctor was evidence of "rationalization and justification and awareness."

Ferro called his client "a grieving grandfather, not a criminal," and said Ella's death was "a crater in the heart of the community."

Ella was being cared for before she died, Ferro said, including being given food and liquids.

"This is not a mandatory reporter who is turning his blind eye to child abuse," Ferro said.

Ella's parents, Jonathan and Grace Foster, await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. They told police their faith forbids any kind of medical treatment.

Rowland Foster leads the Faith Tabernacle Congregation, which instructs members to avoid doctors and pharmaceutical drugs. An advocacy group that tracks faith-based medical neglect says the church's position has resulted in the deaths of dozens of children from preventable or treatable conditions.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Residents react after Merced is named one of the 2:05

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos