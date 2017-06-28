More Videos

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 2:59

A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 0:43

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:10

Robert Smith talks about playing football despite being blind. 2:23

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 2:39

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam 0:40

  • Watch the Sierra snowmelt from January to June

    See how dramatic the Sierra snowmelt is this year, 2017 in these satellite images. But it's not all gone yet.

See how dramatic the Sierra snowmelt is this year, 2017 in these satellite images. But it's not all gone yet.
National Weather Service Sacramento
Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple

An anonymous donor gave an additional $25,000 to increase the reward to $75,000 for information on the killings of Bill and Lena Chapman, who were slain Oct. 1, 2006. The new sign went up Sept. 25, 2017.

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Dozens celebrate Merced Pride over the weekend

Dozens of people celebrated Merced Pride on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017 at Applegate Park. Sunday festivities included a drag show, raffles, music, vendors and informational booths. Merced Pride events kicked off on Friday with a mixture at 510 Bistro on Main Street and the showing of documentary Raising Zoey, that chronicles the life of a transgender teen. This was the second year the Merced LGBTQ Alliance organized a pride event and organizers said the aimed to shed light on LGBTQ issues in Merced County, especially for LGBTQ youth. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Fundraiser in fallen Merced officer's name continues

An organizer talks about the annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the Rancho Del Ray Golf Club in Atwater. The friendly tournament is an annual fundraising outing organized by law enforcement and justice officials in honor of Stephan Gray, a gang unit officer with the Merced Police Department who was killed in the line of duty April 15, 2004. More than 100 golfers teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday. After playing the course, the golfers, which included first responders, court officials and sponsor business and organization representatives, were treated to a lunch as scores were tallied. Money raised from the event are split between different charities and scholarships.