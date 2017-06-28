Merced police break up suspected ‘chop shop,’ seize stolen cars and 15 dogs

Code enforcement complaints landed two people in jail after Merced police found numerous stolen vehicles at a Merced home they believe functioned as a “chop shop.”
Merced police on Monday helped code enforcement at a home on Pierre Court. Code enforcement received several complaints about broken down cars and possibly stolen cars Officers worked with the property owners to clean up the place, Lt. Jay Struble reported.
Police believe the tenants were running a chop shop out of the home.
When officers asked about the vehicles on the property, the tenant, 47-year-old Gary Taylor, closed the door on an officer and refused to come back and open the door. The officer found a stolen car parked in front of the home, which will be returned to the owner, police said in a statement.
Officers returned to the home on Tuesday with a search warrant and found another stolen car a few blocks away from the home. Officers also parts of cars, including doors, a trunk, a steering column they said belonged to a stolen vehicle.
Police said they also found keys to a stolen vehicle that was found Monday in the purse of 29-year-old Pang Chang, who also lived at the home.
Taylor was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, embezzlement and possession of stolen property. Chang was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of auto theft and possession of stolen property. Both have since bailed out of jail, according to booking records.
Police also called Merced County Animal Control to the home to take 15 dogs living at the home.
The arrests come on the heels of a report released earlier this month that ranked Merced in the top 10 worst cities in the nation for car thefts. In 2016, more than 1,600 vehicles were stolen, according to the report. Police said most cars are stolen and sold whole or in parts in an organized effort.
Merced police ask anyone with information about this case to call 209-388-7714 or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.
Comments