His neighbor’s Atwater home burned down. Then he stole their comic books, police say

A 27-year-old Atwater man is in jail for allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home after it burned.
A fire reported last week began in a mother-in-law suite on Baker Court, where suspect Jacob Bremen lived, and spread to a home behind Baker Court on Almador Terrace, displacing the residents in both homes. There were no injuries reported, authorities said.
Witnesses told officers Bremen returned to the neighbor’s home about 6 a.m. Monday and took property back to his burned-out residence, Police Chief Samuel Joseph said in a news release.
Officers found Bremen nearby and recovered a stolen comic book collection and found him in possession of drug paraphernalia, Joseph said. Police are familiar with Bremen, who officers described as a known drug user.
Police estimate the collection was worth about $500. It included various Marvel and DC Comics, such as Wolverine and Aquaman.
The comics were returned to the owners and Bremen was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in jail Wednesday on $52,000 bail.
Comments