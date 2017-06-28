His neighbor’s Atwater home burned down. Then he stole their comic books, police say

0:21 Gas leak in Turlock closes businesses, roads Pause

1:47 Car exploding on Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane caught on camera

4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase

2:15 Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

0:13 Watch the Sierra snowmelt from January to June

2:03 What you need to know about the coming 'Great American Eclipse'

3:29 Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking

1:44 How fireworks contribute to Merced County fires