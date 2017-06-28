Here’s another reason not to drink and drive Friday night in the Los Banos area

California Highway Patrol will be on the watch for drunk drivers with a DUI and driver license checkpoint Friday night in Los Banos.
The checkpoint will be between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next morning somewhere in Merced County, according to a news release.
“Officers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoint for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment,” the release states. Officers also will be checking for valid licensing.
Specially trained officers will be evaluating suspected drunken drivers. Drivers under the influence can expect to go to jail, have their licenses suspended, pay fees in excess of $10,000 and receive a hit on their insurance premiums, according to the release.
“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers,” CHP Los Banos Area Cmdr. Chuck Mosley says in the release.
According to the CHP, in 2011, nearly 10,000 people were killed nationally in collisions involving drivers above the .08 blood alcohol-content limit. More than 750 of those deaths were in California.
