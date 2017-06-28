Thomas Rudy Garcia, 33 of Los Banos
June 28, 2017 5:26 PM

Los Banos police is seeking your help to find this local man convicted of grand theft auto

By Vikaas Shanker

The Los Banos Police Department hopes you can help find a 33-year-old Los Banos man whose crimes include grand theft auto, evading officers, possessing a controlled substance and failing to meet probation conditions.

Thomas Rudy Garcia is wanted by Merced County authorities on two warrants totaling $100,000 bail, according to a news release.

Garcia is described as being 5-feet 9-inches, and weighs about 230 pounds.

The police department posted a news release about Garcia to its Facebook page Tuesday to solicit information about him.

The release was posted hours after another post in which the police department detailed how a Facebook tipster helped find a man suspected of attacking a woman with a wrench.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420.

Tips can be made anonymously, and an arrest made as a result of the information could lead to a cas reward through Crime Stoppers.

