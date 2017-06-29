Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker

Residents react to Merced being named as one of the worst cities to live in by 24/7 Wall St., LLC., a news and opinion company, in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Merced made the list at number nine.
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
CHP Valley Division Air Operations on Tuesday posted a video showing a car exploding after it caught on fire on eastbound Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane in Sacramento. The fire and explosion happened June 18, 2017. Nobody was injured, CHP reported. The first blast happens at nine seconds into the footage.
The nozzle firefighter from Engine 56 had his hands full on a house fire in South Sacramento in this dramatic helmet cam video posted Tuesday. The firefighter's helmet cam shows him making entry into a burning home last week (June 22, 2017) where an exterior fire had spread to the inside. He fights flames in several rooms before going back outside to extinguish the exterior fire. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.
Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.