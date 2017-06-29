Residents living in south Gustine are advised to boil drinking water until further notice after a water main broke.
June 29, 2017

Water may be at risk for more than 1,000 Gustine-area residents. Here’s what we know

By Brianna Calix

Residents in about 1,200 Gustine homes are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice after a water main broke near Highway 33 on Wednesday night.

An 8-inch main water line broke about 7:30 p.m. near Sycamore Avenue in Gustine, City Manager Doug Dunford reported. City officials notified residents on Facebook and through the city’s mobile app. The break could have caused residents to experience low or zero water pressure.

Water was restored about 3 a.m. Thursday, Dunford said. The cause of the break remains unknown.

City officials are awaiting tests from the lab to determine if the break caused any water contamination. Residents in south Gustine will be under a boil notice until further notice.

