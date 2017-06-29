Delhi mother and boyfriend sentenced to 13 years prison in death of 2-year-old girl

A Delhi mother wiped away tears Thursday after a Merced Superior Court judge sentenced her to 13 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter died.
Kalena M. Olson, now 25, pleaded no contest in December to two counts of child endangerment, one with the special enhancement of the child being under age 5.
The child, Hennessy Fagin, was found dead April 21, 2014, at home in the 9600 block of Hillside Drive in Delhi. Investigators in the case said Olson’s boyfriend, Sergio Zamora, 26, was responsible for Hennessy’s death. Merced County’s pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Hennessy said the girl appeared to have suffered repeated physical abuse over an extended period.
Zamora, who received the same sentence on Thursday from Judge Harry Jacobs, showed no emotion in court.
“Whenever a child is killed, it’s a tragedy,” said Steve Slocum, the Merced County supervising deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Unfortunately, in this case, a defendant was the child’s mother. ... Our office agrees this was the appropriate resolution.”
Tom Pfeiff, Olson’s defense attorney, said the Olson family was devastated, not only by the sentence but also by the child’s death.
“This is about the best resolution we could have hoped for in this case,” he said.
Olson will receive about three years credit for her time served in Merced County Jail.
The second part of Olson and Zamora’s sentence was for abusing Olson’s older daughter, who was 3 years old at the time of Hennessy’s death. The child initially was placed in Child Protective Services after Olson’s arrest, but since has been adopted by Olson’s mother, who lives out of state, Slocum said.
