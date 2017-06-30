Trucks loaded with containers are lined up outside a terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Operations at a terminal at India's busiest container port have been stalled by the malicious software that suddenly burst across the world’s computer screens Tuesday, another example of the disruption that continues to be felt globally.
News

June 30, 2017 6:32 AM

Ports recover, but Ukraine still disrupted by cyberattack

By RAPHAEL SATTER Associated Press
PARIS

Danish shipping giant A.P. Maersk-Moller says cargo terminals and port operations are returning to normal following a strikingly virulent and disruptive outbreak of malicious software.

In a statement posted to its website , A.P. Maersk-Moller said Friday it is "pleased to report that our operations are now running close to normal again."

But back in Ukraine, the pain continues. Officials have assured the public that the malware outbreak is under control and service has been restored to cash machines and at the airport, but some bank branches remain closed.

A Ukrainian government employee told The Associated Press she's still relying on her iPhone because her office's computers were "collapsed."

She spoke anonymously because she had not been authorized to talk to journalists.

