Case raises questions of fairness in executing mentally ill

FILE - In this Tuesday March 4, 2008, file photo, William Morva as he listens to court proceedings in Washington County Circuit Court in Abingdon, Va. Morva is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday, July 6, 2017, for the killings of a hospital security guard and a sheriff’s deputy in 2006. Morva’s attorneys and mental health advocates are calling on Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare his life. The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool, File Matt Gentry