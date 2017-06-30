A 66-year-old man slipped to his death at Wapama Falls in Yosemite National Park on June 27, 2017. This photo is of Nevada Falls, a popular location on Yosemite’s Mist Trail, not located near Wapama Falls.
News

June 30, 2017 7:04 AM

Man falls to his death off a bridge in Yosemite National Park

By Mark Evan Smith

A 66-year-old man slipped to his death off a bridge across Yosemite National Park’s Wapama Falls earlier this week, park officials said.

The National Park Service is investigating the man’s death. His identity hasn’t been released.

According to officials, the man fell off the bridge into a rocky, tumultuous waterway Tuesday.

The Union Democrat reported witnesses alerted park service staff, who later pulled the man’s body from the water. No other injuries have been reported in that area this year.

Wapama Falls, which fills Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, sits at around 1,400 feet elevation, and has been another area of the park impacted by raging waterways.

