June 30, 2017 8:07 AM

Coroner: Hiker found in mountains died of hypothermia

The Associated Press
ASPEN, Colo.

A coroner announced Jeffrey Bushroe, a hiker found dead in May near the Maroon Bells in Colorado's Elk Mountains, died of hypothermia hours after taking a tumble.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2unvGD8 ) the Pitkin County Coroner's Office announced Thursday Bushroe, of Tucson, Arizona, suffered "several visible injuries to his head and leg."

Pitkin County sheriff's investigators say Bushroe was found May 27 and was believed to be hiking alone.

Bushroe's death has been ruled an accident.

