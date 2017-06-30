Nearly a dozen people lose their homes after an apartment fire in Merced County

Several people may not be able to go home today after a fire at an apartment complex in Winton.
The fire was first reported around 8:36 p.m. at 7026 Bobbie Ave.
Two families, at least 11 people in total, were displaced from the fire. Red Cross was called to aid families, firefighters said.
Sam Matthews spotted flames on Winton Way while driving to work Friday morning. He pulled over to see if he could help.
He said he saw a fire from a barbecue grill spread to the fence and nearby apartment on Bobbie Avenue in Winton.
“The fire jumped from the fence to the wall instantly,” he said. “I knew it was all bad. ... The tree was toasted all the way to the top. ... I didn’t want to see anybody get hurt.”
He started banging on doors of the apartment complex, warning the residents of the fire that firefighters said burned two apartment units and caused smoke damage in a third.
Guadalupe Chavez, an 11-year-old girl, said she and her family awoke to Matthews banging on their door.
“I was scared because that was my friend’s house,” the middle-schooler said. “I saw they were running out and I felt sad.”
Merced County-Calfire units quickly contained the fire and stopped it from spreading farther into the attic, Batallion Chief Baraka Carter said.
Crews remained on scene working to clean up damage from the fire.
Thick black smoke from the fire can be seen for several miles in both directions.
