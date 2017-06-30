Apartment fire displaces multiple families in Winton

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County respond to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bobbie Avenue in Winton, Calif., on Friday, June 30, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Baraka Carter, two families have been displaced by the fire.
Andrew Kuhn
People look on as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County respond to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bobbie Avenue in Winton, Calif., on Friday, June 30, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Baraka Carter, two families have been displaced by the fire.
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
Residents look on as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County respond to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bobbie Avenue in Winton, Calif., on Friday, June 30, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Baraka Carter, two families have been displaced by the fire.
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
A captain with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County speaks to Jesus Chavez, 65, right, as Guadalupe Chavez, 11, sits nearby while firefighters respond to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bobbie Avenue in Winton, Calif., on Friday, June 30, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Baraka Carter, two families have been displaced by the fire.
Andrew Kuhn
A hose is pulled to the top of a truck as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County respond to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bobbie Avenue in Winton, Calif., on Friday, June 30, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Baraka Carter, two families have been displaced by the fire.
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
Andrew Kuhn
