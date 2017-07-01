Merced Fire Department responds to fire at home on Marie Lane

Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Shelly Cromie looks on as the Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at the house she rents in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. According to Cromie who was alerted to the fire by a neighbor, nobody was at the residence at the time of the fire.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Smoke is seen rising from the roof of the garage as the Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced residents Timothy Amaya, 25, left, and Jamie Smith, 23, right, look on as the Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Amaya, he went outside to clean his car when he was alerted to the smoke by a man who lives down the street. "As soon as I saw it we ran over, tried to get anybody in the house out of it," said Amaya. "We started spraying it down, called 911, trying to keep it down until the fire department got here," he said. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced firefighters remove debris from the garage area of a home after responding to the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced firefighters remove debris from the garage area of a home after responding to the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced Fire Department responds the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced firefighters remove debris from the garage area of a home after responding to the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and it appears to have started on the outside of the house. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com