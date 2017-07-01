Firefighters, neighbors stop fire from destroying Merced home

Firefighters doused a blaze before it destroyed a Merced house Saturday afternoon.
Merced Fire Battalion Chief Corey Haas estimated $40,000 of damage to the roughly $250,000 structure.
Some neighbors said they helped as much as they could by hosing the fire before firefighters arrived.
Haas said the fire department received a call of a structure fire at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Marie Lane.
The fire engulfed the south side of the home as a crew of 13 firefighters arrived with three fire engines.
“It was mostly in the garage and attic,” Haas said.
Haas said no one was at home at the time of the fire. However, family members of at least one of the renters of the home congregated across the street to console each other.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday. But Haas said it may have started outside the home.
Neighbors also stood across the street, watching as crews took control of the fire within 20 minutes.
Some of them sprang into action when they saw the south end of the house, including the lawn, on fire several minutes before reporting the fire.
Neighbor Timothy Amaya, 26, said he went outside to clean his car before heading on a trip when he heard another neighbor say there was smoke near the house.
“As soon as I saw it, we ran over trying to get anybody in the house out of it,” Amaya said.
Luckily, no one was in the home. But Amaya said he joined other neighbors to help evacuate the next-door homes before using hoses to quell the fire as firefighters were arriving.
“That’s [an unfortunate] thing to come home to,” he said.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
