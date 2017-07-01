Firefighters, neighbors stop fire from destroying Merced home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Merced firefighters respond to fire at home on Marie Lane Pause 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:58 Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex 0:57 Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:29 Motorist films plane crash from the freeway in Los Angeles 2:56 'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 1:20 While owners worked out, their car was swallowed by this sinkhole in downtown St. Louis 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26 Some of Merced's poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help 1:26 Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Merced Fire Department responds to the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and appears to have started on the outside of the home. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

The Merced Fire Department responds to the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and appears to have started on the outside of the home. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star