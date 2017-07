The Merced Fire Department responds to the scene of a structure fire at a home in the 2900 block of Marie Lane in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, the fire was contained to the garage area of the residence and appears to have started on the outside of the home. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to Haas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.