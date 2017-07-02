News

July 02, 2017 7:52 AM

AIDB plans on $1.3 million nursing center next year

The Associated Press
TALLADEGA, Ala.

The Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind will break ground on a $1.3 million nursing center.

Al.com reports that the 5,000-square-foot facility will break ground in Talladega in August and is designed to enhance health care services for students on AIDB's campuses. The center is planned to include three hospital bedrooms, a nursing station, waiting area and administrative space.

The center is expected to be completed early next year.

AIDB serves 24,500 individuals statewide and provides full-time nursing and health care to approximately 2,000 children and adults on the Talladega campuses. They include the Alabama School for the Blind, the Alabama School for the Deaf, the Helen Keller School, the E. H. Gentry Center and Alabama Industries for the Blind.

AIDB president John Mascia says the center is needed because of some previous accessibility issues.

