July 02, 2017 7:48 PM

630 acres burning in Mariposa now under control, Cal Fire officials confirm

By Monica Velez

A 630-acre fire reported on Sunday afternoon in Mariposa was contained just before 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire, which started at 1:36, caused some home evacuations and road closures, said Jaime Williams, spokeswoman for the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. No injuries were reported and all road closures were lifted.

People in the Ashworth area were evacuated, William said, including Grist and Old Oak Lane.

Areas along Highway 49 were closed near Silva Road, Carleton Road, Allred Road and Morning Star Lane, Williams confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Williams said.

