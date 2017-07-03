Man who inspired ice bucket challenge is back in hospital

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, left, appears with his wife Julie, center, and two-year-old daughter Lucy, right, moments after he was presented with the 2017 NCAA Inspiration Award, at their home in Beverly, Mass. Pete Frates, the Massachusetts man who inspired people around the world to dump buckets of ice water over their heads to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig's disease research is back in the hospital. A Facebook post from the family of Pete Frates asked for prayers Sunday, July 2, 2017, and said he is at Massachusetts General Hospital "and battling this beast ALS like a Superhero." Steven Senne, File AP Photo