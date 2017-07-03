News

July 03, 2017 7:50 AM

Coroner IDs pilot killed in small Pennsylvania plane crash

The Associated Press
LINESVILLE, Pa.

A coroner says a 70-year-old man died of trauma injuries and burns when his small plane crashed a short distance from a tiny airport in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell says Harry Albert Ross, of Edinboro, was killed in Conneaut Township, about 90 miles (144.8 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh. The plane crashed about 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a half-mile from Merrys Pymatuning Airport.

The Pennsylvania State Police were securing the scene until Federal Aviation Administration investigators could arrive Monday.

The FAA didn't immediately release information about the crash.

Linesville Fire Chief Bill Mickle says emergency responders didn't know whether Ross had just taken off or was approaching the airport to land when he crashed.

