Rival gang members hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Planada

Two men are being treated at a Modesto hospital for injuries suffered in a drive-by shooting in Planada Sunday night that Merced County sheriff’s deputies believe was gang-related, authorities reported.
When deputies responded to a possible drive-by shooting on Carson Street in Planada about 9:15 p.m., they found a man in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound, Deputy Daryl Allen said. As they treated the victim, they learned someone in a car shot at him before the car crashed into a house down the road.
The deputies searched the area and found the vehicle did crash into a home about 100 yards away. Inside the car, deputies found another man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, Allen said.
Both men, whose ages range from 20 to 30 years old, were transported by helicopter to a Modesto hospital for treatment. The man found in the front yard was expected to recover from his injuries. However, the man found inside the car was listed in serious condition.
After speaking to witnesses, deputies believe the shooting was gang-related. Witnesses told deputies the victims belonged to rival gangs and shot at one another.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s detectives division at 209-385-7472.
