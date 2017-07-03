73-year-old man dies in crash near Dos Palos

A 73-year-old Indian man died Sunday in a solo car crash on Highway 152 near Dos Palos, California Highway Patrol officers reported.
Officers found the driver of a 2006 Lexus RX330, 46-year-old Pradeepa Vasudeva from San Jose, was headed east in the right lane of Highway 152 about 65 mph when, for unknown reasons, Vasudeva drifted across the left lane and into the center median, Officer Dean Emehiser reported.
Vasudeva overcorrected to the right and back into traffic. The Lexus overturned and came to rest on its wheels in an alfalfa field. Though all five passengers wore seat belts, Vasudeva’s front seat passenger died at the scene, despite extensive measures taken by emergency medical technicians, Emehiser said.
The man’s identity has not yet been released by the Merced County Coroner’s Division.
A 38-year-old San Jose woman in backseat of the car suffered major injuries from the crash and was flown to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.
Two minors, ages 13 and 8, also were passengers in the car. They suffered minor injuries but were not hospitalized. Vasudeva refused to be transported to a hospital for minor injuries, Emehiser reported.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
