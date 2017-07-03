Hilmar man faces felony DUI after 3-car, major-injury crash

A Hilmar man could face multiple felony charges in connection to a three-vehicle crash Sunday night on Highway 140 near Stevinson, California Highway Patrol officers reported.
As Juan Denis Meza Pizarro, 38, is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday morning, a CHP officer remains by his side at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Meza Pizarro is in custody and could face felony DUI charges and child endangerment from a crash he allegedly caused that hospitalized three other people, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Meza Pizarro was headed eastbound on Highway 140 near Howard Road in his 2008 Honda Civic before 10:20 p.m. In the car with him, in the front seat, was an 11-year-old Atwater boy.
At the same time, 46-year-old Deanna Martin was headed west on Highway 140 in her 2016 Toyota Prius. Meza Pizarro drifted into the westbound lane, hitting Martin’s car head on, Zuniga said. At the same time, 32-year-old Elizabeth Amaral was headed west on Highway 140 in her Chevy Silverado. She swerved, trying to avoid the crash in front of her, but hit Meza Pizarro’s Civic, Zuniga said.
Martin and her 16-year-old passenger, both from Los Banos, were transported to Doctors Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Martin complained of pain, and the 16-year-old boy suffered a broken arm and internal injuries.
Meza Pizarro’s passenger was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera for a broken leg.
Amaral complained of pain but declined medical treatment, Zuniga said.
Meza Pizarro, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, suffered a broken leg, broken pelvis and internal injuries. His blood alcohol content was not released.
All parties were expected to recover from their injuries.
