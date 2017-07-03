Texas House speaker didn't want suicide over 'bathroom bill'

FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, talks with fellow lawmakers on the House floor at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Straus says he doesn't want a "suicide" on his hands over a so-called bathroom bill that Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering lawmakers to revive later this month. LGBT rights groups say efforts to restrict which bathrooms transgender people can use are discriminatory and could elevate the risk of suicides. Backers of the bill say privacy protections are needed. Eric Gay, File AP Photo