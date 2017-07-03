Merced sheriff’s teams rescue rafters from Merced River

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies rescued four women who were stranded on rafts in the Merced River near Snelling.
The rafters began floating down the river at Henderson Park in Snelling on three rafts tied together. About a mile down the river, their rafts became tangled in a tree.
Sheriff’s deputies were called about 2:30 p.m. Monday from a community member to assist the floaters. Deputies deployed rescue boats to help untangle the rafters and get them to shore safely.
All four women were pulled safely from the water about 4 p.m.
California rivers have been especially dangerous this year as a record snow pack melts from the Sierra Nevada.
Last month, a 36-year-old Jose Castaneda drowned in the Merced River near Hagaman Park near Stevinson after jumping in the water after his 3-year-old daughter, who was swept away by the current. The girl survived.
On Monday, the body of a Mariposa man was recovered from the Merced River upriver from the Bagby Recreation Area, approximately 8 miles down river from where he was last seen. The 19-year-old man disappeared last week after swimming near Cable Beach.
