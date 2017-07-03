Health system says its services restored after cyberattack

A health network that fell victim to a worldwide cyberattack last week says that all acute, ambulatory and ancillary care services have been restored at its medical neighborhoods and satellite community locations.
Heritage Valley Health System made the announcement Monday. The cyberattack affected the entire health system on June 27.
The health system said there was a lack of access to computer systems following the cyberattack. But it said Heritage Valley Sewickley and Heritage Valley Beaver Hospitals, Heritage Valley Medical Group, Heritage Valley Pediatrics and Tri-State Obstetrics & Gynecology physician practices, ConvenientCare walk-in clinics and all other community locations had stayed open and operational.
It said the only operational interruptions were with lab and diagnostic imaging services at community locations but those are fully functional now. It said patients will be accepted at all 14 community lab and diagnostic imaging locations beginning Wednesday.
Heritage Valley Health System president Norm Mitry said providing care without computer access is difficult but physicians and employees "continued to deliver safe patient care throughout this adverse situation."
"Through regular mock disaster drills the leadership, physicians and staff train to maintain quality care delivery in any situation," Mitry said in a statement.
Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia. Its two hospitals, both west of Pittsburgh, have about 500 beds combined. After the cyberattack, some surgeries had to be rescheduled.
Heritage said the cyberattack it experienced was identified as the same ransomware attack that affected organizations worldwide. It said there was no indication it was targeted specifically.
