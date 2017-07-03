News

July 03, 2017 11:54 PM

Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with the mosquito-borne virus killing 225 people and infecting more than 76,000 this year.

Alarmed by the magnitude of the crisis, the government deployed 400 soldiers and police officers on Tuesday to clear away rotting garbage, stagnant water pools and other potential mosquito-breeding grounds. Health officials were also fumigating public spaces.

The number of infections nationwide is already 38 percent higher than last year, when the Health Ministry counted 55,150 people diagnosed with dengue and 97 killed.

The highest number of cases is around the main city of Colombo, though cases were being reported across the tropical island nation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River 0:59

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos