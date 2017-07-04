Students caught in crossfire over public school meal debts

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, third grader Elliana Vigil punches in his student identification meal to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. All students are offered the same lunch at Gonzales and other Santa Fe public schools to avoid any chance of embarrassing students whose parents may have fallen behind on meal payments. New Mexico in April became the first state to outlaw the shaming of children for any unpaid meals. Morgan Lee AP Photo