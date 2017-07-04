News

July 04, 2017 9:22 AM

North Dakota tribes seek state help with addiction treatment

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota tribes are asking state officials for more help to address the opioid epidemic on their reservations.

Bruce Gillette is director of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations' Circle of Life, a treatment center in New Town. He tells the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2tmwusC ) the tribes are all doing good work, but they're doing it in separate places and different directions. He says they could use help in coming together effectively.

Duane Silk, director of addiction services for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, says the tribes have lost touch with the state on drug issues over the years. He says tribes used to be more involved with addiction treatment.

With first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum making addiction treatment her platform, tribes are hoping to revive those relationships with the state.

